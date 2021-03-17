RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,438 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.22% of RH worth $19,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of RH stock traded down $5.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.18. 323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $481.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $524.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RH. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

