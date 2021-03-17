RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of RH worth $109,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $475.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $481.93 and a 200 day moving average of $430.44. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $524.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

