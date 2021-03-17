RH (RH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RH (NYSE:RH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RH stock opened at $475.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.44. RH has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $524.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Guggenheim increased their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

