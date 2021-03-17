Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Shares Up 1.2%

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €87.32 ($102.73) and last traded at €86.14 ($101.34). 155,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 160,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €85.10 ($100.12).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHM. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.36 ($121.60).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -206.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €86.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

