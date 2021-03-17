Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $843,000.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.30. 4,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.60. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

