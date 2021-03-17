Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 7,000 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for about 1.1% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SPOT shares. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.12.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,075. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.