Rheos Capital Works Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 733,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 73,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 73,320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 71,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $7,535,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.17.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $1,725,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,140,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,272 shares of company stock valued at $26,901,640 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,041. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.85 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.44.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

