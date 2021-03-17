Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.33.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $394.16. 4,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,409. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.86 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

