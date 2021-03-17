Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Shares of 41,000 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 175.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,335. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average of $122.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.