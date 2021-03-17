Rheos Capital Works Inc. Decreases Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,500 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for 3.5% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.15% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $48,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

EDU traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 120,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,715,146. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

