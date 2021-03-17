Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 258.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $544.72. 18,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,911. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.97. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $603.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.