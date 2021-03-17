Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $13.70 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAM. CWM LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 119,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.50. 59,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,464. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,192.75 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

