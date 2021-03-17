Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $5.44 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after purchasing an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 638,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 354,245 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.95. 13,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,416. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.