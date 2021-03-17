Rheos Capital Works Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.65. 62,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,717,704. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

