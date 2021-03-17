Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $2.49 Million in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.06% of Upwork at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Upwork by 105.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Upwork by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.25. 12,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,038. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.60 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,048 shares of company stock valued at $12,973,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

