Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $7.75 Million in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Exponent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the third quarter worth $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.75. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.