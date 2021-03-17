Rheos Capital Works Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $24,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.03. The stock had a trading volume of 41,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,206. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.59, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,422 shares of company stock valued at $144,810,308. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

