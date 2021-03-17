Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,145 shares of company stock valued at $23,113,527. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.77. 4,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.90. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $216.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

