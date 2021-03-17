Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Arco Platform worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,030,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,567,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,624,000 after acquiring an additional 201,995 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,699,000 after acquiring an additional 216,448 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after acquiring an additional 74,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 900,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after acquiring an additional 259,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arco Platform stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.93. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $841.01 million, a P/E ratio of 184.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

