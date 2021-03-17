Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ball by 57.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,610,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,549 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ball by 47.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after purchasing an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ball by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $39,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Ball stock remained flat at $$83.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

