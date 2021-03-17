Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 698,522 shares of company stock worth $147,794,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $9.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,158. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.97 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.80.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.