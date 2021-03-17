Rheos Capital Works Inc. Raises Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.21% of Allegiant Travel worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 667.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

ALGT traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.58. 363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,889. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.16 and a 200 day moving average of $172.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.18.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

