Rheos Capital Works Inc. Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after buying an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,875,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $290,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,214 shares of company stock worth $59,616,887. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Shares of ANET traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.91. 1,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,082. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

