Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,633 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Steven Madden worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,802,000 after purchasing an additional 79,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,855,000 after purchasing an additional 461,227 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 2,138.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 251,799 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

