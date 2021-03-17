Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 31,520 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,564 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Old National Bancorp worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.