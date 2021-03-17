Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 33,737 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,568 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Umpqua worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,769,000 after acquiring an additional 377,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Umpqua by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,663,000 after buying an additional 4,171,874 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Umpqua by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,528,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,472,000 after buying an additional 422,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Umpqua by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,703 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

UMPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

