Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,026 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Rogers worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,392 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Rogers by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Rogers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Rogers by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 201,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $259,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,056.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,515 shares of company stock worth $3,250,949. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ROG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE ROG opened at $195.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.44 and a 200-day moving average of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 632.25 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $196.71.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

