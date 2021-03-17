Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,356 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $55,041.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,146.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,263 shares of company stock worth $4,082,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

