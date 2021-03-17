Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 9,160 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Aramark worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Aramark by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Aramark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 82,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Aramark by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Aramark by 922.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 176,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Aramark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

