Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Hancock Whitney worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after acquiring an additional 80,641 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

