Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Hillenbrand worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.96%.

HI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

