Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Americold Realty Trust worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,466,000 after buying an additional 3,724,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,378,000 after buying an additional 1,044,456 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,382,000 after buying an additional 797,632 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

NYSE:COLD opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Insiders have sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

