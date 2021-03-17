Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Dana worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Dana by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 39,485 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88,863 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 116,286 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

