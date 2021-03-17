Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Green Dot worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $525,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $27,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,932.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,518 shares of company stock worth $23,673,477 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.