Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,162 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.32. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.