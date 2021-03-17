Rhumbline Advisers Buys 34,076 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Sterling Bancorp worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $13,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 271.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 538,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STL opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

