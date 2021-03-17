Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,522 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of CONMED worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $578,300.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.52. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $129.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,131.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

