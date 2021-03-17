Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,518 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 48,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 31,823 shares during the period. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average of $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.