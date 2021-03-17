Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,849 Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Apache worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Motco increased its holdings in Apache by 13,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Truist upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Shares of APA opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

