Rhumbline Advisers Buys 75,283 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,283 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of EQT worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of EQT by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

