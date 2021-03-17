Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Perspecta worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Perspecta by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 54,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Perspecta by 1,265.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 69,126 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Perspecta by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Perspecta by 11.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perspecta by 95.4% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRSP opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.84.

Perspecta Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

