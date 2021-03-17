Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Insight Enterprises worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. B. Riley lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $99.25. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

