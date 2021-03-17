Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Livent worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Livent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.