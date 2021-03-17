Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

