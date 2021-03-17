Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,823 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Arconic worth $9,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arconic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arconic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,737.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 in the last quarter.

ARNC opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $31.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.