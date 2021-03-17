Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 110.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,645 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of The Simply Good Foods worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after buying an additional 7,311,416 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,481,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after buying an additional 40,650 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after buying an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after buying an additional 445,366 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $18,165,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

