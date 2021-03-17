Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.94 Million Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Stepan worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,168,000 after buying an additional 164,993 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,568,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,857,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 57.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 52-week low of $72.10 and a 52-week high of $131.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.82.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,562 shares of company stock worth $200,104 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

