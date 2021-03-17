Rhumbline Advisers Has $8.95 Million Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 153,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $45.58.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

