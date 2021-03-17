Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.10 Million Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,751 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

PEB stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

