Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Ryder System worth $9,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 107,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

